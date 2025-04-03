Síntiúis Irisí
Bain Fógraí ar £3/mí
sínigh isteach

Mar a léirigh Rex Cowan 'ré órga' sheilg longbhriseadh na RA

Lean muid ar Google News
Liostáil lenár Nuachtlitir Sheachtainiúil
Rex Cowan and his team with coins raised from the Hollandia wrecke: from left Chippy Pearce, Jack Gayton, David Stedeford, Rex Cowan, Terry Hiron and Roy Graham
Rex Cowan (centre) and his team with coins raised from the Hollandia wrecke: from left Chippy Pearce, Jack Gayton, David Stedeford, Rex Cowan, Terry Hiron and Roy Graham (Scilly Memories)

Rex Cowan, who has died at the age of 97, has been hailed as the UK’s most successful shipwreck explorer, certainly of historic wrecks at scuba-diving depths – and it was the maritime history that fascinated him more than the diving itself.

Cowan was born on 16 June, 1927 and brought up in north London. His father was a successful toy importer and he attended University College School before being evacuated to New York to live with relatives during World War Two. The family later moved to Los Angeles, where Cowan worked part-time at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. 

Returning to England, he joined the RAF but his hopes of becoming a pilot were dashed by his colour-blindness. He went on to guard German prisoners of war.

After the war he studied law at King’s College London, and was also a Fulbright scholar at the University of Southern California to 1953 before becoming a criminal solicitor.

In 1967, however, he decided to abandon what had been a successful legal career for one hunting down hard-to-find shipwrecks – though many in the maritime archaeology establishment would come to consider him as something of an outlaw. 

Cowan had a holiday home in the Scilly Isles and, when asked to write about the Royal Navy’s discovery of the early 18th-century Cumann man o’war there, found the work of the wreck-divers too absorbing to resist.

However, rather than becoming a diver he organised dive-teams and supervised operations from the boat. His low-overhead expeditions were financed partly through the sale of commonly found artefacts, while historically interesting and often valuable finds were donated to museums.

Ó chlé: Rex Cowan, Peter McBride, Bridget Larn, Nick Rule, Alex Cowan (iníon Rex) agus Richard Larn OBE. (Pictiúr: Mike Davey Photography)
Rex Cowan, left, with other wreck experts Peter McBride, Bridget Larn, Nick Rule, daughter Alex Cowan and Richard Larn at the Shipwreck Museum in Cornwall in 2021 (Mike Davey Photography)

An Hollandia & Prinses Maria

Cowan’s late wife Zelide would also become an expert in historic shipwrecks. When she came across a 1794 account of a Dutch East India Company (VOC) ship, the Hollandia, that had sunk off the Scilly Isles, they put together a dive-team in an attempt to find the wreck – in the face of strong competition. 

The 42m, 32-gun fluyt had been launched in 1742 and was wrecked on its maiden voyage to the East Indies the following year on Gunner Rock, west of the island of Annet. Lost with the ship were 306 sailors, soldiers and passengers and large quantities of trade coins. 

The Cowans’ search began in 1968, as they scoured archives in England and the Netherlands and used, unusually for the time, a proton magnetometer to search promising areas of seabed. The wreck was found in September 1971 and they recovered a large quantity of silver coins as well as bronze cannon, mortars and other artefacts.

Maritime archaeologists were soon questioning Cowan’s methods and his balance between archaeological preservation and treasure-hunting but Cowan was set on finding more Dutch East Indiamen. He would be involved in the discovery of seven more such ships, including the Prinses Maria, a large VOC ship wrecked in shallow waters off the Scilly Isles in 1686. 

King James II had sent salvors to retrieve the silver coins onboard, later denying any knowledge of the wreck to the Dutch, but Cowan found more coins, along with cannon, ship’s timbers and many artefacts.

An Vliegenthart & Rooswijk

In 1981 his team found the Vliegenthart (Flying Hart), complete with treasure chests full of Mexican silver and Dutch gold and silver coins and other items. It had been heading for the East Indies when a gale combined with a spring tide and pilot error led it onto a sandbank. From there it slipped and sank in 18m with the loss of all hands. 

A map produced by unsuccessful salvors of the time was discovered and provided clues for Cowan, though it took him four years to locate the wreck and another two to find the first coins. His divers were still retrieving chests in 1992. 

It was also in 1981 that Cowan complained in The Irish Times, as recorded in Parliament, that the British government was “foisting on divers engaged in underwater archaeology and exploration the new and officious set of rules contained in their statutory instrument”, referring to the Protection of Wrecks Act. He lost few opportunities to champion the contribution amateur divers could make to maritime archaeology.

Another VOC ship, the Rooswijk, had sunk in early 1740 on its second trip east on Goodwin Sands, again with no known survivors.

It was discovered at a depth of 25m by an amateur diver in 2004 and in the summer of the following year a team led by Cowan secretly recovered much of the ship’s contents, including 1,000 silver bars and gold coins.

Cnuasach bonn, cuid acu gearrtha (HE / Tionscadal #Rooswijk1740)
A collection of coins, some clipped, found later on the Rooswijk (HE / #Rooswijk1740 Project)

The finds were presented to a Netherlands government representative in Plymouth towards the end of 2005, but the salvage operation led to further criticism that international archaeological heritage conventions were being flouted. The Rooswijk is now a UK protected wreck site.

A gallery was however devoted to displaying Cowan’s VOC finds at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and he remained adamant that his wreck-hunting was motivated not by financial gain but by his love of history and adventure. 

And over the course of his career he did win over a number of professionals who came to recognise his contribution and integrity. He sat on the British government’s Advisory Committee on Historic Wreck Sites for 23 years.

For many years Cowan was Diver magazine’s Wrecks consultant alongside Kendall MacDonald, and would often call in with news of his latest exciting project – as well as to express his frustration with the less-sympathetic members of the maritime archaeological establishment, or rival private explorers if he felt that they were amateurish in their approach.

Cowan lived in Hampstead, where he was well-known as an author, broadcaster, magistrate and community character. At one point he suggested to the local satirical magazine Hampstead Village Voice that it should make a splash on the occasion of his death, which came on 9 March. 

The publication responded by putting up posters around that part of north London proclaiming “The King is Dead – Hampstonia Mourns its Much-Loved Monarch”. Cowan leaves his three daughters, Alex, Juliet and Annie and their children. 

Chomh maith leis sin ar Divernet: WRECK_DIVE PIONEERS CELEBRATED IN CORNWALL, WEAPONS & COINS: VIDEO EXPANDS ROOSWIJK STORY, VIRTUAL TOUR OF ROOSWIJK RELEASED, DIVERS FIND SMUGGLED COINS ON ROOSWIJK

déanaí Clár Podchraolta ón Tumadóir Scúba Mag
Conas a Oibríonn Comhlaí ar Dhá Sorcóir? #askmark @mostafametwally1 #askmark hi Mark. An bhféadfá físeán a dhéanamh ar conas déileáil leis na comhlaí agus iomadúil ar dhá shorcóir. Tá sé mearbhall a mheabhrú cén bealach chun na comhlaí a oscailt agus tá sé éasca a bheith mícheart go háirithe i gcásanna éigeandála. Go raibh maith agat #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off Cód Úsáide Tairisceana eSIM Idirnáisiúnta: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR CEANNACH: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN: https://www. Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo ceaptha ná ní hintuigthe a bheith in ionad Oiliúna gairmiúla SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

Conas a Oibríonn Comhlaí ar Dhá Sorcóir? #askmark
@mostfametwally1
#fiafraigh duit Mark. An bhféadfá físeán a dhéanamh ar conas déileáil leis na comhlaí agus iomadúil ar dhá shorcóir. Tá sé mearbhall a mheabhrú cén bealach chun na comhlaí a oscailt agus tá sé éasca a bheith mícheart go háirithe i gcásanna éigeandála. Go raibh maith agat
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Cód Úsáide Tairisceana eSIM Idirnáisiúnta: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Conas a Oibríonn Comhlaí ar Dhá Sorcóir? #askmark

@timpell49 #AskMark Marcáil físeán iontach grá do ábhar Rinne mé hidrea-thástáil sorcóir le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARCHEANNACH: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN: https://www. Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo ceaptha ná ní hintuigthe a bheith in ionad Oiliúna gairmiúla SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark físeán iontach grá do ábhar Bhí tástáil hidrea-shorcóra agam le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cé chomh fada agus is féidir leat Aer a Choimeád i Sorcóir? #AskMark #scubadiving

Liosta Iomlán Seónna Tumadóireachta le Naisc: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: FEBRUARY 21-23: FEBRUARY 1-2: European Show Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia 15-16 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (Seó Tumadóireachta na Ríochta Aontaithe) MÁRTA 28-30: Féile Aigéin ADEX / OZTek An Astráil 4-6: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara AIBREÁN 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX) 31-1 BEALTAINE 13-15: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na Téalainne MÁRTA – 6 IÚN 7 EALAÍN MEITHEAMH 17-19: An Mhalaeisia International Dive Expo (MIDE) MEÁN FÓMHAIR 11-14: GO Diving ANZ Show DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 00-00: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta Samhain 01-35: Taispeáin DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/ASEURCHA https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only For Water Dive: Suíomh Gréasáin ➡️ The Only Fork Dive: Fógraíocht laistigh dár mBrandaí ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh. 02:35 Réamhrá 03:15 Scuba.com Ad 04:23 Duikvaker 05:04 EUDI 06:24 DRT 07:06 GO Diving Show UK 07:34 ADEX OZTek 08:21 An Mheánmhuir 08:51 ADEX 09:36 TDEX 10:06 TDEX Sc 11 09:11 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ 58:XNUMX Cainteanna Tumadóireachta XNUMX:XNUMX DEMA

Liosta iomlán de thaispeántais tumadóireachta le naisc:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta)
Feabhra 1-2: Duikvaker
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Tumadóireachta na hEorpa (EUDI)
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia
1-2 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRTA 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Astráil
MÁRTA 28-30: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara
4-6 Aibreán: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX)
BEALTAINE 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta Téalainn (TDEX)
31 Bealtaine – 1 MEITHEAMH: Seó Scúba
MEITHEAMH 13-15: Expo Tumadóireachta Idirnáisiúnta Mhalaeisia (MIDE)
MEÁN FÓMHAIR 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 17-19: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
Samhain 11-14: Seó DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.
00: 00 Réamhrá
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Dé Céadaoin
03:15 AEDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Tumadóireacht Taispeáin RA
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Meánmhara
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Seó Scúba
09:36 DAOINE
10:06 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ
11:09 Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Seónna Tumadóireachta atá le teacht in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Liostáil

TABHAIR LIOM I dTEAGMHÁIL!

Faigh achoimre sheachtainiúil ar gach nuacht agus alt Divernet Masc scúba
Ní thugaimid spam! Léigh ár Beartas Príobháideachais le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais.
Liostáil
Fógra faoi
aoi

0 Comments
An chuid is mó a vótáladh
Is Déanaí Is sine
Inlíne Feedbacks
Féach ar gach tuairim
Trácht is déanaí
Lucia: Faigheann 4 tumadóir bás tar éis a bheith tarraingthe isteach sa phíobán
Níle: Téigh in aithne ar an tumadóir is mó a thaistiltear ar domhan
Bob: Cén fáth go bhfuil spéaclaí tumadóireachta SeeDeep thar barr  
Evan Geyer: Imirce Draíochtúil Manta Ray
Lá Aonghais H: Impire Seacht Muir creimthe trí thine
Nuacht is Déanaí
Ráig tragóideach na loinge 'is sábháilte' a fuarthas i Loch Superior Ráig tragóideach na loinge 'is sábháilte' a fuarthas i Loch Superior
Aimsíonn tumadóirí teicneolaíochta Gréagacha buamadóir na hAstráile WW2 Aimsíonn tumadóirí teicneolaíochta Gréagacha buamadóir na hAstráile WW2
Más mian leat, ríchíosa ag Marsa Nakari Más mian leat, ríchíosa ag Marsa Nakari
Glacann IANTD agus SEI cláir Garchabhrach 'Powered By DAN' Glacann IANTD agus SEI cláir Garchabhrach 'Powered By DAN'
Seolann Emperor Group raon eispéiris thumoideachais nua, Emperor Adventure Seolann Emperor Group raon eispéiris thumoideachais nua, Emperor Adventure
Spreag tumadóirí agus snorcellers beart a dhéanamh ar son uiscí na Ríochta Aontaithe le Motion for the Ocean Spreag tumadóirí agus snorcellers beart a dhéanamh ar son uiscí na Ríochta Aontaithe le Motion for the Ocean
Ceangail le linn
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna
Is cóipcheart an ghrianghrafadóra iad pictiúir neamhshonraithe ar an suíomh seo.
Déan teagmháil le DiVER Magazine le haghaidh sonraí.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna
2025 Cóipcheart Rork Media Limited. Gach ceart ar cosaint.
Síntiúis Bronntanais
Liostáil ar £3/mí