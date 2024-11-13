An Acmhainn Ar Líne is Mó le haghaidh Tumadóirí Scúba
Cuardaigh
Dún an bosca cuardaigh seo.

Scuba Diver eagrán 91 amach anois!

Lean muid ar Google News
Liostáil lenár Nuachtlitir Sheachtainiúil
Tumadóir Scúba

Cliceáil anseo le haghaidh Scuba Tumadóir eagrán 91

Tá táille bheag mhíosúil ann anois chun an ceann is déanaí a léamh digiteach Tumadóir Scúba iris, ach tá triail saor in aisce 30-lá againn le clárú ar a dhéanaí digiteach eisiúint.

Nó, is féidir leat léamh an digiteach irisí ó eisiúint 90 agus roimhe seo saor in aisce ach cuairt a thabhairt ar an láithreán gréasáin.

Nó téigh go dtí siopa tumadóireachta agus piocadh suas a priontáil cóip saor in aisce.

Nuacht-chothromú

All Star Liveaboards run Tech Week in Egypt, tragic diver fatality in Malta, BSAC launches Adventure Diver, Dorset wreck identified, and prizes galore from Bite-Back.

Ceisteanna agus Freagraí DAN Europe Medical

The Divers Alert Network experts look at the issues of ear pain and diving.

Giobráltar

Gibraltar is a little slice of Blighty situated at the gateway to the Mediterranean from the Atlantic, and Mark Evans reckons it could well represent the ultimate long weekend destination for Brits.

Q&A with Dawn Kernagis, part two

We continue our chat with Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

Na hOileáin Fhilipíneacha

Adrian Stacey takes a closer look at a true marine conservation success story in the Philippines.

grenada

Treoir Speisialta 16-leathanach ar na hoileáin Grenada, Carriacou agus Petit Martinique, ag taispeáint an éagsúlacht shaibhir deiseanna tumadóireachta atá go leor, lena n-áirítear cabhlach fíor long báite.

Máistir-rang Mustard

Díríonn Alex Mustard a aird ar sceireacha coiréil.

Ceist agus Freagra: Dawn Kernagis, cuid a haon

Déanaimid comhrá le Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, NEEMO Aquanaut atá oilte ag NASA, Comhalta de The Explorers Club agus Stiúrthóir Taighde Eolaíoch ag DEEP, faoin gcaoi ar thosaigh sí ag tumadóireacht ar an gcéad dul síos, rud a spreagann a spéis leanúnach inár gorm. phláinéid, agus cad atá i ndán don saol faoi uisce amach anseo.

Cuba, part two

Stuart Philpott rounds out his ‘ambitious’ 14-day Cuba dive tour travelling 1,000km by road – with a few internal flights thrown in for good measure.

Máistir-rang Mustard

Alex Mustard looks at split-level grianghrafadóireacht teicnící.

Vanuatu, part one

Adrian Stacey kickstarts a series of features focusing on the Pacific paradise of Palau, beginning with the capital, Port Vila.

Corn na Breataine

Positioned on the extreme southwest tip of the United Kingdom, Cornwall’s divide of the Atlantic Ocean puts it at the meeting point of three oceanic currents. The resulting combination of tidal flows and different temperatures provides the perfect conditions for a vast diversity of life to thrive, as Lewis Michael Jefferies explains.

Líonra Foláirimh Divers

Audrey Cudel looks at factors that lead divers to venture beyond their limits.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, cuid a dó

Don Silcock contines his tour of the wreck-diving Mecca.

Cibé is nua

Introducing the newest dive gear manufacturer DynamicNord. This Germany-based brand has hit the UK market with a fuill range of equipment, including BCDs and wings, eití, masks, rialtóirí, ríomhairí tumadóireachta agus níos mó.

Tástáil Breise

PT Hirschfield rates and reviews the innovative Backscatter Hybrid (HF-1) strobe.

Dialanna Seomra

New signage at Stoney Cove, and possible changes to the amount of chambers in the UK.

déanaí Clár Podchraolta ón Tumadóir Scúba Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Conas a láimhseálann tú tumthaí leantacha nuair a bhíonn an ceann deireanach an-strusmhar mar gheall ar ghanntanas aer? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Ceannacháin Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- ------------------------------------------------ ---------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Fearas Scúba Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------- Lean muid ar na meáin shóisialta Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Táimid i gcomhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https ://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.

@difriúil63
#askmark Conas a dhéileálann tú le tumthaí leantacha nuair a bhíonn an ceann deireanach an-strusmhar mar gheall ar ghanntanas aeir?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
NAISC

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Ceannacháin Fearas: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Ag Dul ar ais san Uisce Tar éis Droch-tumtha? #AskMark #scuba

Nasc Gréasáin Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Ceannacháin Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear --------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁIN GRÉASÁIN Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Tumadóireacht, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Fearas Scúba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ An tAon Seó Tumadóireachta sa Ríocht Aontaithe Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ ------ LEANAS AGAINN AR NA MEÁIN SÓISIALTA ar Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtí le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe. 00:00 Réamhrá 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Léirmheas

Nasc Suíomh Gréasáin Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Ceannacháin Fearas: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.
00: 00 Réamhrá
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Díbhordáil
03:51 Sonraíochtaí
09:40 Léirmheas

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Léirmheas Umbilical Tóirse #Unboxing #Review

An tseachtain seo ar an bpodchraoladh, tá treoraithe Gairmiúla Léim sna hOileáin Fhilipíneacha in uisce te tar éis a rá go bhfuil cuid acu ag glacadh le híocaíocht as ainmneacha greanta i gcoiréil, rud a fhágann go ndéanfaidh údaráis an t-airgead luach saothair a cheathairú le haghaidh aon fhaisnéise ar na culprits. Tá LL cool J tar éis a rá leis an nGardaí le déanaí gur beag an báthadh an siorc anamatronic sa Deep Blue Sea é. Agus tá cinneadh déanta ag iar-tumadóir de chuid an Chabhlaigh a bheith ar an gcéad duine a shnámhfaidh an cainéal Sasanach, ar a dhroim. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuarascálacha Taistil : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí -------------- ------------------------------------------------ ----------------- LEANAÍONN SINN AR NA MEÁIN SHÓISIALTA ar Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.

An tseachtain seo ar an bpodchraoladh, tá treoraithe Gairmiúla Léim sna hOileáin Fhilipíneacha in uisce te tar éis a rá go bhfuil cuid acu ag glacadh le híocaíocht as ainmneacha greanta i gcoiréil, rud a fhágann go ndéanfaidh údaráis an t-airgead luach saothair a cheathairú le haghaidh aon fhaisnéise ar na culprits. Tá LL cool J tar éis a rá leis an nGardaí le déanaí gur beag an báthadh an siorc anamatronic sa Deep Blue Sea é. Agus tá cinneadh déanta ag iar-tumadóir de chuid an Chabhlaigh a bheith ar an gcéad duine a shnámhfaidh an cainéal Sasanach, ar a dhroim.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Ceannacháin Fearas: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Íocadh Treoraithe chuig Coral Graffiti #scuba #nuacht #podchraoladh

Liostáil

TABHAIR LIOM I dTEAGMHÁIL!

Faigh achoimre sheachtainiúil ar gach nuacht agus alt Divernet Masc scúba
Ní thugaimid spam! Léigh ár Beartas Príobháideachais le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais.

Liostáil
Fógra faoi
aoi

0 Comments
An chuid is mó a vótáladh
Is Déanaí Is sine
Inlíne Feedbacks
Féach ar gach tuairim
Trácht is déanaí
Rafael Novi Setya h: Conas umar scúba a iompar i gceart
Eugene: Faigheann 4 tumadóir bás tar éis a bheith tarraingthe isteach sa phíobán
Daniel Pyr: An mbíonn trioblóid cluas ort agus tú ag tumadóireacht? Seans gurb é seo an fhadhb.
Steve Farrar: Cabhlach Dubh Ben Franklin
Díolann Bud: Longa Taibhsí Na Lochanna Móra Cuid-2
Nuacht is Déanaí
Tugann tumadóirí longbhriseadh onóir do eitleoirí an Dara Cogadh Domhanda ar gach taobh de Cheanada Tugann tumadóirí longbhriseadh onóir do eitleoirí an Dara Cogadh Domhanda ar gach taobh de Cheanada
Treoraíonn an Garda Cósta bád tumadóireachta chuig na tumadóirí atá ar iarraidh Treoraíonn an Garda Cósta bád tumadóireachta chuig na tumadóirí atá ar iarraidh
Glanann tumadóirí suas tar éis feirmeoir taibhse éisc Glanann tumadóirí suas tar éis feirmeoir taibhse éisc
Déan comóradh 20 bliain ar Magic Island Dive Resort in 2025 a cheiliúradh Déan comóradh 20 bliain ar Magic Island Dive Resort in 2025 a cheiliúradh
Ag casadh ar ais am: smugairle róin an aois sin ar a mhalairt Ag casadh ar ais am: smugairle róin an aois sin ar a mhalairt
Íocann troid 16 bliana mhuintir na háite leis an MPA Íocann troid 16 bliana mhuintir na háite leis an MPA

Ceangail Le Linn

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna

Is cóipcheart an ghrianghrafadóra iad pictiúir neamhshonraithe ar an suíomh seo.
Déan teagmháil le DiVER Magazine le haghaidh sonraí.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna

2024 Cóipcheart Rork Media Limited. Gach ceart ar cosaint.