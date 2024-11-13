Scuba Diver eagrán 91 amach anois!

Cliceáil anseo le haghaidh Scuba Tumadóir eagrán 91

Tá táille bheag mhíosúil ann anois chun an ceann is déanaí a léamh digiteach Tumadóir Scúba iris, ach tá triail saor in aisce 30-lá againn le clárú ar a dhéanaí digiteach eisiúint.

Nó, is féidir leat léamh an digiteach irisí ó eisiúint 90 agus roimhe seo saor in aisce ach cuairt a thabhairt ar an láithreán gréasáin.

Nó téigh go dtí siopa tumadóireachta agus piocadh suas a priontáil cóip saor in aisce.

Nuacht-chothromú

All Star Liveaboards run Tech Week in Egypt, tragic diver fatality in Malta, BSAC launches Adventure Diver, Dorset wreck identified, and prizes galore from Bite-Back.

Ceisteanna agus Freagraí DAN Europe Medical

The Divers Alert Network experts look at the issues of ear pain and diving.

Giobráltar

Gibraltar is a little slice of Blighty situated at the gateway to the Mediterranean from the Atlantic, and Mark Evans reckons it could well represent the ultimate long weekend destination for Brits.

Q&A with Dawn Kernagis, part two

We continue our chat with Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

Na hOileáin Fhilipíneacha

Adrian Stacey takes a closer look at a true marine conservation success story in the Philippines.

grenada

Treoir Speisialta 16-leathanach ar na hoileáin Grenada, Carriacou agus Petit Martinique, ag taispeáint an éagsúlacht shaibhir deiseanna tumadóireachta atá go leor, lena n-áirítear cabhlach fíor long báite.

Máistir-rang Mustard

Díríonn Alex Mustard a aird ar sceireacha coiréil.

Ceist agus Freagra: Dawn Kernagis, cuid a haon

Déanaimid comhrá le Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, NEEMO Aquanaut atá oilte ag NASA, Comhalta de The Explorers Club agus Stiúrthóir Taighde Eolaíoch ag DEEP, faoin gcaoi ar thosaigh sí ag tumadóireacht ar an gcéad dul síos, rud a spreagann a spéis leanúnach inár gorm. phláinéid, agus cad atá i ndán don saol faoi uisce amach anseo.

Cuba, part two

Stuart Philpott rounds out his ‘ambitious’ 14-day Cuba dive tour travelling 1,000km by road – with a few internal flights thrown in for good measure.

Máistir-rang Mustard

Alex Mustard looks at split-level grianghrafadóireacht teicnící.

Vanuatu, part one

Adrian Stacey kickstarts a series of features focusing on the Pacific paradise of Palau, beginning with the capital, Port Vila.

Corn na Breataine

Positioned on the extreme southwest tip of the United Kingdom, Cornwall’s divide of the Atlantic Ocean puts it at the meeting point of three oceanic currents. The resulting combination of tidal flows and different temperatures provides the perfect conditions for a vast diversity of life to thrive, as Lewis Michael Jefferies explains.

Líonra Foláirimh Divers

Audrey Cudel looks at factors that lead divers to venture beyond their limits.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, cuid a dó

Don Silcock contines his tour of the wreck-diving Mecca.

Cibé is nua

Introducing the newest dive gear manufacturer DynamicNord. This Germany-based brand has hit the UK market with a fuill range of equipment, including BCDs and wings, eití, masks, rialtóirí, ríomhairí tumadóireachta agus níos mó.

Tástáil Breise

PT Hirschfield rates and reviews the innovative Backscatter Hybrid (HF-1) strobe.

Dialanna Seomra

New signage at Stoney Cove, and possible changes to the amount of chambers in the UK.