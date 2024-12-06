Diveheart, the internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals of all abilities through scuba diving, received the prestigious Platinum Diving Community Champions Award at the 2024 Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) Show. This honour recognizes Diveheart’s outstanding contributions to inclusivity, innovation, and education in the diving industry.

The award acknowledges Diveheart’s groundbreaking initiatives, including its adaptive scuba programmes that transform lives by helping individuals with disabilities discover their potential beneath the surface, since it was started in 2001. Diveheart’s relentless dedication to promoting accessibility, training instructors, and fostering a supportive community continues to inspire divers and non-divers alike.

“It’s an honour to be recognized by DEMA as a Platinum Diving Community Champion,” said Jim Elliott, Founder and President of Diveheart. “This award validates our mission and encourages us to keep breaking barriers in the diving world.”

The DEMA Show in Las Vegas in November also saw Diveheart’s seminar, Building a Better Adaptive Dive Briefing, draw a large and engaged audience. Led by expert instructors, the seminar provided practical tools and strategies for tailoring dive briefings to the unique needs of adaptive divers.

“Our seminar’s success highlights the growing awareness and demand for adaptive diving education in the industry,” Elliott said. “We’re thrilled to see the community embracing best practices that make diving more accessible to everyone.”

As Diveheart celebrates this milestone, the organization looks forward to expanding its reach through innovative programmes, partnerships, and facilities like its upcoming Deep Therapy Pool project, designed to enhance opportunities for adaptive diving.

For more information about Diveheart, its programs, or how to support the mission, please visit the organisation's láithreán gréasáin.