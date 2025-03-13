Síntiúis Irisí
Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire

Emperor Seven Seas

Egypt's liveaboard industry received another blow today with the news that the Emperor Seven Seas has been burned out by a fire while docked in Port Ghalib marina.

Thankfully, no crew or passengers were injured, and while the vessel is a total loss, everyone was safely evacuated as the fire took hold and could not be dealt with.

A statement from Emperor said: ‘In the early hours of Thursday, 13 March, Emperor Seven Seas was moored in Port Ghalib when a fire broke out that could unfortunately not be contained.

Emperor Seven Seas
Emperor Seven Seas ablaze (Photograph from Facebook)

Emperor Divers are very grateful to our dedicated and professional crew who, along with the guests onboard, executed emergency procedures which ensured everyone was evacuated from the vessel unharmed.

The situation is under control and all clients and crew are safely ashore in Port Ghalib where the Emperor Divers ground team are assisting with their needs.'

Emperor Divers is one of the most-established dive operators in Egypt, with a fleet of liveaboards, dayboats and dive centres throughout the Red Sea. Seven Seas only joined the Emperor fleet in 2023, joining Emperor Elite, Emperor Superior and Emperor Asmaa, swiftly becoming their flagship vessel.

