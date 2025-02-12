Síntiúis Irisí
Bain Fógraí ar £3/mí
sínigh isteach

Saoradh míol mór droichid eile ón Eilean Sgitheanach

Lean muid ar Google News
Liostáil lenár Nuachtlitir Sheachtainiúil
Is féidir an rópa a fheiceáil ar eireaball an chromáin (Anthony Rigell)
Is féidir an rópa a fheiceáil ar eireaball an chromáin (Anthony Rigell)

Just five days after British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) untangled a humpback whale from fish-farm rope off Skye, a pair of fishermen from the Scottish island have managed to rescue another humpback in a similar predicament.

The men had been fishing south of the entanglement site on 9 February when they heard that the cetacean had been spotted with a single floating rope that connected creel fishing-gear wrapped around its tail. 

Demonstrating the value of training they had received from the Scottish Entanglement Alliance (SEA) a few years earlier, the men hauled in the creels to take the weight off the whale and were able to effect the rescue with a single cut.

Launched in 2018 in response to an increase in marine-animal entanglement reports in Scottish waters, SEA is a partnership of six bodies that works with the inshore fishing industry to provide a co-ordinated monitoring and engagement programme.

SEA trials

Being buoyant, the creel rope that caught the whale had created loops in the water, but the SEA has been liaising with creel-fishers to trial the use of alternative sinking rope. This would lie flat on the seabed and so pose less of a danger to cetaceans.

BDMLR had received a call about the entanglement at 9.45am and its Large Whale Disentanglement Team had once again been alerted, abandoning a training programme 370km south near Largs and setting off to help.

The team were stood down at 2.30pm on hearing that the fishermen had saved them the trouble.

“While this situation had a positive outcome we would always advise calling BDMLR to report an entanglement, as things can and do go wrong,” said the group. “Our sincere thanks to the local BDMLR Medics and drone operator as well as the local fish-farm offering boats and support.”

Chomh maith leis sin ar Divernet: VOLUNTEERS FREE TETHERED WHALE IN SKYE, MÍol Mór AR AIS AR MUIR I ndiaidh TRÁDÁLA ALBATABHAIR FAOI DEARA MHÍolta Móra Uathúla AGUS Neamhghnách i mí IúilBDMLR Réidh MAR Snáitheanna Deilfíní I gCORNAIGH

déanaí Clár Podchraolta ón Tumadóir Scúba Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Marcáil físeán iontach grá do ábhar Rinne mé hidrea-thástáil sorcóir le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARCHEANNACH: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN: https://www. Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo ceaptha ná ní hintuigthe a bheith in ionad Oiliúna gairmiúla SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark físeán iontach grá do ábhar Bhí tástáil hidrea-shorcóra agam le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cé chomh fada agus is féidir leat Aer a Choimeád i Sorcóir? #AskMark #scubadiving

Liosta Iomlán Seónna Tumadóireachta le Naisc: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: FEBRUARY 21-23: FEBRUARY 1-2: European Show Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia 15-16 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (Seó Tumadóireachta na Ríochta Aontaithe) MÁRTA 28-30: Féile Aigéin ADEX / OZTek An Astráil 4-6: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara AIBREÁN 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX) 31-1 BEALTAINE 13-15: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na Téalainne MÁRTA – 6 IÚN 7 EALAÍN MEITHEAMH 17-19: An Mhalaeisia International Dive Expo (MIDE) MEÁN FÓMHAIR 11-14: GO Diving ANZ Show DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 00-00: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta Samhain 01-35: Taispeáin DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/ASEURCHA https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only For Water Dive: Suíomh Gréasáin ➡️ The Only Fork Dive: Fógraíocht laistigh dár mBrandaí ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh. 02:35 Réamhrá 03:15 Scuba.com Ad 04:23 Duikvaker 05:04 EUDI 06:24 DRT 07:06 GO Diving Show UK 07:34 ADEX OZTek 08:21 An Mheánmhuir 08:51 ADEX 09:36 TDEX 10:06 TDEX Sc 11 09:11 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ 58:XNUMX Cainteanna Tumadóireachta XNUMX:XNUMX DEMA

Liosta iomlán de thaispeántais tumadóireachta le naisc:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta)
Feabhra 1-2: Duikvaker
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Tumadóireachta na hEorpa (EUDI)
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia
1-2 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRTA 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Astráil
MÁRTA 28-30: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara
4-6 Aibreán: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX)
BEALTAINE 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta Téalainn (TDEX)
31 Bealtaine – 1 MEITHEAMH: Seó Scúba
MEITHEAMH 13-15: Expo Tumadóireachta Idirnáisiúnta Mhalaeisia (MIDE)
MEÁN FÓMHAIR 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 17-19: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
Samhain 11-14: Seó DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.
00: 00 Réamhrá
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Dé Céadaoin
03:15 AEDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Tumadóireacht Taispeáin RA
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Meánmhara
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Seó Scúba
09:36 DAOINE
10:06 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ
11:09 Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Seónna Tumadóireachta atá le teacht in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Tá Taifead Domhanda Guinness fíoraithe socraithe ag an tumadóir Barrington Scott don tréimhse is tapúla chun tumadóireacht a dhéanamh ar fud na seacht mór-roinne. Deir Comhairle Cathrach Cartagena go bhfuil siad ag ullmhú chun rochtain níos doichte ar chóras Cueva del Agua (Uaimh Uisce) i ndeisceart na Spáinne a laghdú, tar éis bás tumadóir baineann 37 bliain d'aois ann ar 18 Eanáir. Agus tá tógálaí gnáthóige faoi uisce díreach tar éis an taifead a leathnú don tréimhse is faide a chaitear faoi uisce. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nicle-299289964/120 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARCHEANNACH: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN: https://www. Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

Tá Taifead Domhanda Guinness fíoraithe socraithe ag an tumadóir Barrington Scott don tréimhse is tapúla chun tumadóireacht a dhéanamh ar fud na seacht mór-roinne. Deir Comhairle Cathrach Cartagena go bhfuil siad ag ullmhú chun rochtain níos doichte ar chóras Cueva del Agua (Uaimh Uisce) i ndeisceart na Spáinne a laghdú, tar éis bás tumadóir baineann 37 bliain d'aois ann ar 18 Eanáir. Agus tá tógálaí gnáthóige faoi uisce díreach tar éis an taifead a leathnú don tréimhse is faide a chaitear faoi uisce.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Uaimh na Spáinne Dúnta Tar éis Báis #scuba #podchraoladh #nuacht

Liostáil

TABHAIR LIOM I dTEAGMHÁIL!

Faigh achoimre sheachtainiúil ar gach nuacht agus alt Divernet Masc scúba
Ní thugaimid spam! Léigh ár Beartas Príobháideachais le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais.
Liostáil
Fógra faoi
aoi

0 Comments
An chuid is mó a vótáladh
Is Déanaí Is sine
Inlíne Feedbacks
Féach ar gach tuairim
Trácht is déanaí
Mike: Faigheann 4 tumadóir bás tar éis a bheith tarraingthe isteach sa phíobán
Al Catalumo: Bás coiréil sa mhuir Chairib
Aidan Karley: Maireann uaimh-tumadóir 60 uair an chloig in aer-phóca
Darren: An féidir leat tumadh scúba tar éis stróc?
Simon Walsh: Bás coiréil sa mhuir Chairib
Nuacht is Déanaí
Saoradh míol mór droichid eile ón Eilean Sgitheanach Saoradh míol mór droichid eile ón Eilean Sgitheanach
Bhuail IPO tumadóir RA ag Komodo's Crystal Rock Bhuail IPO tumadóir RA ag Komodo's Crystal Rock
Féach ar Diving into the Darkness le Suunto Féach ar Diving into the Darkness le Suunto
Seolann DAN an 'DANcast', podchraoladh chun tumadóireacht níos fearr agus níos sábháilte a spreagadh Seolann DAN an 'DANcast', podchraoladh chun tumadóireacht níos fearr agus níos sábháilte a spreagadh
Ceapann BSAC Cathaoirleach ar an nGrúpa Comhshaoil ​​agus Inbhuanaitheachta Ceapann BSAC Cathaoirleach ar an nGrúpa Comhshaoil ​​agus Inbhuanaitheachta
Grá Niue: Bronntanas Lá Vailintín do thumadóirí Grá Niue: Bronntanas Lá Vailintín do thumadóirí 
Ceangail le linn
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna
Is cóipcheart an ghrianghrafadóra iad pictiúir neamhshonraithe ar an suíomh seo.
Déan teagmháil le DiVER Magazine le haghaidh sonraí.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna
2025 Cóipcheart Rork Media Limited. Gach ceart ar cosaint.
Síntiúis Bronntanais
Liostáil ar £3/mí