Síntiúis Irisí
Bain Fógraí ar £3/mí
sínigh isteach

Measann tumadóirí a fágadh ar muir beart faillí

Lean muid ar Google News
Liostáil lenár Nuachtlitir Sheachtainiúil
Na tumadóirí a fheictear ón mbád farantóireachta (Rottnest Fast Ferries)
Na tumadóirí a fheictear ón mbád farantóireachta (Rottnest Fast Ferries)

Two brothers who claim that they were abandoned at sea by their dive-boat off the coast of Western Australia are taking legal advice about possible action against the operator, with their lawyer declaring that the incident was “clearly an eisiúint of negligence”.

Local divers Ian Kensington and Ryan Chaudhry had been diving some 4km off Perth from the 12m catamaran Wildcat, operated by Perth Diving Academy of Hillarys.

The boat runs morning dive-trips to Marmion Marine Park, where unguided dives of up to an hour are offered. It accommodates up to 20 divers and was carrying 15 on the day of the incident, Sunday, 2 March.

The buddy-pair said they had been under water for some 35 minutes when they heard a boat engine start nearby. They had felt a strong surge and loss of visibility as the vessel moved away and reported being “pushed back quite aggressively”. 

On surfacing, they reported seeing Wildcat heading back to shore. They shouted, waved and used a strobe mounted on an SMB in a bid to alert the crew, but to no effect.

Wildcat, Perth Diving Academy’s 12m catamaran (PDA)
Wildcat, Perth Diving Academy’s 12m catamaran (PDA)

The brothers have told ABC News that they seemed too far offshore to swim to safety and, feeling vulnerable to shark activity, had activated their ankle-mounted Shark Shield deterrent devices. They had also ditched all non-essential equipment. 

Initial reports had suggested that the pair were adrift for several hours, but after a time now estimated as 40-60 minutes they saw in the distance the Rottnest Island fast ferry heading in their direction towards Hillarys Boat Harbour. Waving and shouting to attract attention, they were eventually spotted by the ferry captain.

Boarding the ferry

Kensington said that he had banged his head twice on the ferry’s hull while climbing its ladder, causing him to appear dazed and in shock once aboard. 

Meanwhile Chaudhry experienced difficulty boarding the ferry because of the strength of its engines’ wash, and was eventually advised by crew to swim clear to avoid being sucked beneath the vessel.

The separated divers had to board a ferry (Rottnest Fast Ferries)
The separated divers had to board the Rottnest Fast Ferry (Rottnest Fast Ferries)

Ag an bpointe seo tá an Wildcat dive-boat had turned up, with one of its crew telling ferry crew over the radio that it was “coming back out” to pick up its divers. 

An Wildcat crew-member reportedly suggested that Kensington be put back in the water so that the dive-boat could pick him up. Kensington declined the offer and returned to Hillarys on the ferry.

Chaudhry, who claimed to be ‘fried’ and with cramping legs, was recovered onto Wildcat to be taken back. The diver said that at that time one of the PDA staff had admitted responsibility for the separation and had repeatedly pleaded with him not to sue the company.

Investigating the incident

The brothers have now engaged Perth lawyer John Hammond to represent them, claiming that PDA provided no duty of care either during the dive or afterwards. Hammond described the boat separation as negligent.

Kensington has claimed that he did not see PDA staff conduct any head-counts or conduct roll-calls. 

He also said that his request to PDA to arrange for an ambulance to be in attendance in Hillarys had been ignored, despite a head injury which he says later caused him to be “in and out of hospital” for treatment for delayed concussion. ”They basically treated the whole dive that day like a joke,” he told ABC News.

At the time of the incident Troy Lane, director of Perth Diving Academy since it opened in 2005, had told ABC that everyone was safe and “nobody died”. Later he stated that the authorities had been notified of the incident and that an investigation was ongoing.

The 20-year-old Perth Diving Academy (PDA)
The 20-year-old Perth Diving Academy (PDA)

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which is carrying out the investigation, said that it would “not hesitate to take swift and strong action should a breach of safety regulations or procedures be identified”.

Soon after the incident, Kensington had issued a statement urging “everyone to withhold judgment and wait for the full AMSA report. Despite the strict headcount and roll-call protocols taught by dive oiliúint organisations, incidents like this still happen.”

While acknowledging the possibility of human error or miscommunication, he said that “failing to account for every diver before leaving a site is unacceptable, and ceachtanna must be learned from this. I trust that AMSA’s findings will help strengthen safety measures and prevent future incidents.”

”The safety of our customers is paramount to our business,” said PDA’s Lane. “We will be reviewing our procedures and will implement any preventative measures if needed.”

Chomh maith leis sin ar Divernet: 2 RUSSIAN DIVERS DIE AFTER SEPARATION IN PHILIPPINES, COAST GUARD GUIDES DIVE-BOAT TO ITS MISSING DIVERS, WHAT, NO CHASE-BOAT? A BASIC SAFETY PRECAUTION, Shábháil Soilse Tumadóireachta Lánúin AR Drift 38Hr, 13-YEAR-OLD DIVER’S PARENTS SUE MALAYSIAN RESORT OVER DEATH

déanaí Clár Podchraolta ón Tumadóir Scúba Mag
Conas a Oibríonn Comhlaí Twinset sa Tumadóireacht Scúba | Druileanna Múchadh Agus Leideanna Aonraitheora Mínithe #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Mearbhall ort faoin gcaoi le comhlaí twinset a úsáid nó druil ceart múchta comhla a dhéanamh? Níl tú i d'aonar. Sa chlár AskMark seo, míníonn Mark conas a oibríonn comhlaí ar dhá shorcóir, lena n-áirítear conas iad a oscailt agus a dhúnadh go sábháilte, conas a fheidhmíonn comhlaí aonrúcháin, agus cén fáth a bhfuil druileanna comhla (ar a dtugtar druileanna múchta nó Druileanna V) ríthábhachtach chun sceitheanna a dhiagnóisiú le linn tumthaí teicniúla agus áineasa. Tabhair cuairt ar ár suíomh Gréasáin le haghaidh tuilleadh nuachta Scúba, grianghrafadóireacht faoi uisce, leideanna & comhairle, agus tuarascálacha taistil: https://divernet.com/ Roinneann Mark leideanna freisin maidir le cuimhne matáin chun do phoist chlé agus ar dheis a bhaint amach, loighic isolator-first vs isolator-last, agus conas ró-ghéarú nó suíomh neamhshábháilte comhla a chosc. Tá an treoir seo foirfe do thumadóirí atá ag aistriú go cúpla sraith, tumadóirí ar an taobh amuigh atá fiosrach faoi shocruithe iomadúla, nó aon duine ar mian leo a scileanna bainistíochta gáis a fheabhsú. Cuir in iúl dúinn sna tuairimí conas a mhúin do theagascóir druileanna comhla agus ná déan dearmad do chuid ceisteanna a fhágáil ag baint úsáide as #AskMark chun go mbeidh tú le feiceáil i bhfíseán amach anseo. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Naisc Chleamhnaithe Tábhachtacha le Leanúint 🔗 Faigh 15% Lasmuigh den Tairiscint Idirnáisiúnta eSIM! Cód Úsáide: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Siopa Scuba Gears Anseo: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITES - Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scuba.com Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Fearas Scúba - Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe - Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí Táimid i gcomhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com do gach trealamh riachtanach. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐛𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Iris Tumadóir na Scúba): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ ThreadverNet/ Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Suíomh Gréasáin: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Le haghaidh fiosrúchán gnó: info@scubadivermag.com ============================================ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7️TR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde6 ========================== Séanadh: Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith mar ionadach ar Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Is chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin atá ábhar an fhíseáin seo, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.

Conas a Oibríonn Comhlaí ar Dhá Sorcóir? #askmark
@mostfametwally1
#fiafraigh duit Mark. An bhféadfá físeán a dhéanamh ar conas déileáil leis na comhlaí agus iomadúil ar dhá shorcóir. Tá sé mearbhall a mheabhrú cén bealach chun na comhlaí a oscailt agus tá sé éasca a bheith mícheart go háirithe i gcásanna éigeandála. Go raibh maith agat
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Cód Úsáide Tairisceana eSIM Idirnáisiúnta: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Conas a Oibríonn Comhlaí Twinset sa Tumadóireacht Scúba | Druileanna Múchadh Agus Leideanna Aonraitheora Mínithe

Cé chomh fada a mhaireann an t-aer in umar scúba? Leideanna Tábhachtacha Sábháilteachta Ar Chóir duit a bheith ar Eolas agat #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank Ar smaoinigh tú riamh ar cé chomh fada agus is féidir leat aer a stóráil i d'umar scúba sula n-éireoidh sé go dona? Tabhair cuairt ar ár suíomh Gréasáin le haghaidh tuilleadh nuachta Scúba, grianghrafadóireacht faoi uisce, leideanna & comhairle, agus tuarascálacha taistil: https://divernet.com/ Seo ceann de na ceisteanna is coitianta a chuireann tumadóirí, go háirithe mura tumann tú go rialta. Sa físeán seo, freagraim go díreach cé chomh fada agus is féidir leat aer análaithe a choinneáil taobh istigh de sorcóir scúba sular chóir é a dhraenáil nó a athsholáthar. Míním freisin cén fáth ar féidir le cáilíocht an aeir díghrádú le himeacht ama, an ról atá ag taise agus ábhar salaithe, agus cén fáth a bhfuil tábhacht le stóráil cheart (cosúil le sorcóirí a choinneáil ina seasamh). Labhraímid freisin faoi athlíonta nitrox agus an chaoi a láimhseálann siopaí tumadóireachta an t-aer a bhíonn ag sileadh sula gcuirtear gás measctha le chéile. Cibé an bhfuil tú ag coinneáil isteach ar umar iomlán tar éis hidrea-thástáil nó díreach ag ullmhú don chéad turas eile, tugann an físeán seo comhairle don saol mór duit fanacht sábháilte agus an leas is fearr a bhaint as do líonadh aeir. Buail isteach do cheisteanna tumadóireachta le #AskMark sna tuairimí le seans a bheith le feiceáil i bhfíseán amach anseo. ✅ Naisc Chleamhnaithe Tábhachtacha le Leanúint 🔗 Faigh 15% Off Tairiscint Idirnáisiúnta eSIM! Cód Úsáide: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Siopa Scuba Gears Anseo: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔗 Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITES.com/join OUR WEBSITES.com Tumadóireacht, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Fearas Scúba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuarascálacha Taistil Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár gcomhpháirtí https://www.rorkmedia.com agus www.rorkmedia.com https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do bhunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐛𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Iris Tumadóir na Scúba): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ ThreadverNet/ Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Suíomh Gréasáin: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Le haghaidh fiosrúchán gnó: info@scubadivermag.com ============================================ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ========================== Séanadh: Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith mar ionadach ar Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark físeán iontach grá do ábhar Bhí tástáil hidrea-shorcóra agam le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cé chomh fada a mhaireann an t-aer in umar scúba? Leideanna Tábhachtacha Sábháilteachta Ar Chóir duit a bheith ar Eolas

Seónna Tumadóireachta is Fearr i 2025 Níor cheart duit a Chailleadh | Féilire Imeachtaí Scúba Domhanda #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel Ag féachaint do na seónna tumadóireachta is fearr le freastal orthu in 2025? Seo do threoir dhomhanda iomlán. Roinneann Mark miondealú mí i ndiaidh míosa ar mhór-eachtraí agus imeachtaí tumadóireachta scúba ar fud an domhain, lena n-áirítear DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE, agus níos mó san fhíseán seo. Tabhair cuairt ar ár suíomh Gréasáin le haghaidh tuilleadh nuachta Scúba, grianghrafadóireacht faoi uisce, leideanna & comhairle, agus tuairiscí taistil: https://divernet.com/ Cibé an bhfuil sé beartaithe agat bualadh le monaróirí fearas, an teicneolaíocht scúba is déanaí a thástáil, turas tumadóireachta a chur in áirithe, nó líonra le buntáistí tumadóireachta agus grianghrafadóirí faoi uisce, leagann an físeán seo béim ar a bhfuil ar fáil ag gach imeacht. Seo d’fhéilire seónna tumadóireachta, ó thaispeántais ollmhóra idirnáisiúnta ar nós Boot Düsseldorf agus EUDI go ceanáin réigiúnacha sa RA, san Astráil agus in Oirdheisceart na hÁise. Seiceáil an cur síos le haghaidh an liosta iomlán agus naisc chuig láithreáin ghréasáin oifigiúla. Cuir in iúl dúinn sna tuairimí a léiríonn tumadóireacht go bhfuil tú ag dul chuig agus cad a bhfuil tú ar bís a fheiceáil i mbliana ✅ Naisc Chleamhnaithe Tábhachtacha le Leanúint 🔗 Faigh 15% Off Tairiscint Idirnáisiúnta eSIM! Cód Úsáide: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Siopa Scuba Gears Anseo: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Liosta Iomlán na Seónna Tumadóireachta le Naisc: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-guide/JUARY-Show 2025-18: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta) FEABHRA 26-1: Duikvaker 2-21 Feabhra: Seó Tumadóireachta na hEorpa (EUDI) 23-21 Feabhra: Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia MÁRTA 23-1: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 2:15 MARCH 16-28: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara AIBREÁN 30-4: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX) 6-22 BEALTAINE 25-31: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na Téalainne (TDEX) 1 BEALTAINE – 13 MEITHEAMH: Seó Scúba MEITHEAMH 15-6: Expo Tumadóireachta Idirnáisiúnta na Malaeisia (MIDE) MEÁN FÓMHAIR 7-17 19 Aibreán: Tumadóireacht GOTO: Caint Tumadóireachta SAMHAIN 11-14: Taispeáin DEMA Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ÁR LÁITHREÁIN GRÉASÁIN - Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scuba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear - Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.Only ➡ Taispeáint ➡ An Ríocht Aontaithe - Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí Táimid i gcomhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Timestamps 00:00 Réamhrá 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 An Mheánmhuir 07:34 ADEX 08:21 ADEX 08:51 TDEX 09:36 Show 10:06 11:09 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ 11:58 Cainteanna Tumadóireachta XNUMX:XNUMX DEMA 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟 𝐥 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Iris Tumadóir na Scúba): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ ThreadverNet/ Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Suíomh Gréasáin: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Le haghaidh fiosrúchán gnó: info@scubadivermag.com ============================================ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86J4TIAb7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi71RPXNUMXRs ========================== Séanadh: Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith mar ionadach ar Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA. Is chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin atá ábhar an fhíseáin seo, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, agus ní thagann sé in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe.

Liosta iomlán de thaispeántais tumadóireachta le naisc:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta)
Feabhra 1-2: Duikvaker
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Tumadóireachta na hEorpa (EUDI)
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia
1-2 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRTA 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Astráil
MÁRTA 28-30: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara
4-6 Aibreán: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX)
BEALTAINE 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta Téalainn (TDEX)
31 Bealtaine – 1 MEITHEAMH: Seó Scúba
MEITHEAMH 13-15: Expo Tumadóireachta Idirnáisiúnta Mhalaeisia (MIDE)
MEÁN FÓMHAIR 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 17-19: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
Samhain 11-14: Seó DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.
00: 00 Réamhrá
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Dé Céadaoin
03:15 AEDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Tumadóireacht Taispeáin RA
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Meánmhara
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Seó Scúba
09:36 DAOINE
10:06 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ
11:09 Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Seónna Tumadóireachta is Fearr i 2025 Níor cheart duit a Chailleadh | Féilire Imeachtaí Scúba Domhanda

Liostáil

TABHAIR LIOM I dTEAGMHÁIL!

Faigh achoimre sheachtainiúil ar gach nuacht agus alt Divernet Masc scúba
Ní thugaimid spam! Léigh ár Beartas Príobháideachais le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais.
Liostáil
Fógra faoi
aoi

0 Comments
An chuid is mó a vótáladh
Is Déanaí Is sine
Inlíne Feedbacks
Féach ar gach tuairim
Trácht is déanaí
Gregg S: Ag tabhairt isteach an Shearwater Seabhac TX: An Ríomhaire Tumadóireachta Aer-Chomhtháite Deiridh
Séamas Adams: D’iompaíodh tairiscint an tsealbhóra taisce chun raic éadomhain a tharrtháil
Dave Tumadóir: Más mian leat, ríchíosa ag Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: bás an Uasail Scuba
Lucia: Faigheann 4 tumadóir bás tar éis a bheith tarraingthe isteach sa phíobán
Nuacht is Déanaí
Measann tumadóirí a fágadh ar muir beart faillí Measann tumadóirí a fágadh ar muir beart faillí
Buaileann Soft Magic Íslitheach an láthair le breithiúna tumadóirí Buaileann Soft Magic Íslitheach an láthair le breithiúna tumadóirí
Tumadóirí oighir, tarraingt aníos: spriocleabhair na dtaifead do shaor-thiomadóirí Tumadóirí oighir, tarraingt aníos: spriocleabhair na dtaifead do shaor-thiomadóirí
'Ruathar óir an amadán': Tá mianadóireacht domhainfharraige as dáta, cuir na saineolaithe ar an eolas 'Ruathar óir an amadán': Tá mianadóireacht domhainfharraige as dáta, cuir na saineolaithe ar an eolas
Ráig tragóideach na loinge 'is sábháilte' a fuarthas i Loch Superior Ráig tragóideach na loinge 'is sábháilte' a fuarthas i Loch Superior
Aimsíonn tumadóirí teicneolaíochta Gréagacha buamadóir na hAstráile WW2 Aimsíonn tumadóirí teicneolaíochta Gréagacha buamadóir na hAstráile WW2
Ceangail le linn
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna Tiktok
Is cóipcheart an ghrianghrafadóra iad pictiúir neamhshonraithe ar an suíomh seo.
Déan teagmháil le DiVER Magazine le haghaidh sonraí.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna Tiktok
2025 Cóipcheart Rork Media Limited. Gach ceart ar cosaint.
Síntiúis Bronntanais
Liostáil ar £3/mí