Síntiúis Irisí
Bain Fógraí ar £3/mí
sínigh isteach

Light suppers: New device boosts coral diets

Lean muid ar Google News
Liostáil lenár Nuachtlitir Sheachtainiúil
Co-authors Ann Marie Hulver and Shannon Dixon with UZELA (Ohio State University)
Co-authors Ann Marie Hulver and Shannon Dixon with UZELA (Ohio State University)

Scientists at Ohio State University have developed a device to conserve coral reefs by using light to attract zooplankton and turbocharge their feeding. 

The Underwater Zooplankton Enhancement Light Array (UZELA) is a system of programmable lighting that can run for six months on a single battery. If operated for no more than an hour after nightfall it can optimise the feeding time of the corals, reports the research team that developed it. 

Limited operation times are considered not only economical but prudent, because artificial lighting could disrupt the behaviour of other marine life. However, the study emphasises that UZELA does not appear to harm the environment, nor interrupt the flow of other zooplankton in the surrounding area. 

Andrea Grottoli tending to UZELA experiment (Ohio State University)
Andrea Grottoli tending to an UZELA experiment (OSU)

Testing the tool on two species of coral native to Hawaii over a period of six months, the scientists found that it could “greatly enhance” zooplankton density, boosting feeding rates of both healthy and bleached corals. 

As a result the corals grew stronger and apparently more resilient in the face of threats such as heat stress or ocean acidification. 

“If you imagine zooplankton in a column floating above coral, instead of being naturally dispersed UZELA is just pulling them down – but it’s not taking away from the coral beside it,” explains earth sciences professor Andrea Grottoli, lead author of the study. 

“We show that if you put the corals close to the light, they benefit from that concentrated zooplankton, and feeding rates go up 10- to 50-fold.”

UZELA lights on at night, and controls without lights (OSU)
UZELA lights at night, alongside controls without lights (OSU)

This is equivalent to an 18-68% increase in the amount of metabolic demand that can be met by zooplankton alone, helping to supplement much of the corals’ diet and boosting their survival rates. UZELA is said to be widely adaptable to different marine environments and, once suitably located, it can be serviced easily by scuba divers.

The Ohio team hand-built their current UZELAs but are now working with an engineering company to make the devices readily manufacturable within the next three years, if not sooner.

Andrea Grottoli: 'Think of it as a Band-Aid (Ohio State University)
Andrea Grottoli: ‘Think of UZELA as a Band-Aid (OSU)

At Earth’s current rate of warming, coral reefs and the ecosystems they sustain could be devastated as early as 2050. Grottoli says of UZELA: “Think of it as a Band-Aid for about a couple of decades. It can protect some corals in some places, sometimes.” 

“The real intent of this project is to inject new technology and energy into coral-restoration success. It’s something that can be deployed strategically for high-value reefs, or projects that have already had a lot of investment in them.”

“We are not mitigating climate change fast enough to save coral, and UZELA is not going to instantly save coral reefs, but it is an exciting solution that will buy us time as we work toward a more sustainable environment.”

An Ohio State University-led study, supported by the University of Hawaii Foundation, National Science Foundation and Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, has just been published in the journal Limnology & Oceanography: Methods

Chomh maith leis sin ar Divernet: D’fhéadfadh ár samhlacha digiteacha 3D cabhrú le sceireacha coiréil ollmhóra a athbheochan, Treisiú mór in aghaidh teasa ó shárchoiréil Secore, Tógann braiteadh sceireacha lasnairde obair tomhais as athchóiriú coiréil, Cleas téad nua do naíolanna coiréil Bonaire

déanaí Clár Podchraolta ón Tumadóir Scúba Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Marcáil físeán iontach grá do ábhar Rinne mé hidrea-thástáil sorcóir le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARCHEANNACH: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN: https://www. Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo ceaptha ná ní hintuigthe a bheith in ionad Oiliúna gairmiúla SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark físeán iontach grá do ábhar Bhí tástáil hidrea-shorcóra agam le déanaí bhí sé líonta le haer cé chomh fada is féidir leat an t-aer a choinneáil sa sorcóir sula n-úsáideann tú é. Chomh maith leis sin is féidir le siopa tumadóireachta an t-aer a dhraenáil agus a líonadh le nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cé chomh fada agus is féidir leat Aer a Choimeád i Sorcóir? #AskMark #scubadiving

Liosta Iomlán Seónna Tumadóireachta le Naisc: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: FEBRUARY 21-23: FEBRUARY 1-2: European Show Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia 15-16 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (Seó Tumadóireachta na Ríochta Aontaithe) MÁRTA 28-30: Féile Aigéin ADEX / OZTek An Astráil 4-6: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara AIBREÁN 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX) 31-1 BEALTAINE 13-15: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na Téalainne MÁRTA – 6 IÚN 7 EALAÍN MEITHEAMH 17-19: An Mhalaeisia International Dive Expo (MIDE) MEÁN FÓMHAIR 11-14: GO Diving ANZ Show DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 00-00: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta Samhain 01-35: Taispeáin DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/ASEURCHA https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only For Water Dive: Suíomh Gréasáin ➡️ The Only Fork Dive: Fógraíocht laistigh dár mBrandaí ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh. 02:35 Réamhrá 03:15 Scuba.com Ad 04:23 Duikvaker 05:04 EUDI 06:24 DRT 07:06 GO Diving Show UK 07:34 ADEX OZTek 08:21 An Mheánmhuir 08:51 ADEX 09:36 TDEX 10:06 TDEX Sc 11 09:11 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ 58:XNUMX Cainteanna Tumadóireachta XNUMX:XNUMX DEMA

Liosta iomlán de thaispeántais tumadóireachta le naisc:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

EANÁIR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (Seó Bád Idirnáisiúnta)
Feabhra 1-2: Duikvaker
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Tumadóireachta na hEorpa (EUDI)
21-23 Feabhra: Seó Taistil Saoire Tumadóireachta (DRT), An Mhalaeisia
1-2 MÁRTA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MÁRTA 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Astráil
MÁRTA 28-30: Seó Tumadóireachta na Meánmhara
4-6 Aibreán: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta na hÁise (ADEX)
BEALTAINE 22-25: Taispeántas Tumadóireachta Téalainn (TDEX)
31 Bealtaine – 1 MEITHEAMH: Seó Scúba
MEITHEAMH 13-15: Expo Tumadóireachta Idirnáisiúnta Mhalaeisia (MIDE)
MEÁN FÓMHAIR 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
DEIREADH FÓMHAIR 17-19: Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
Samhain 11-14: Seó DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.
00: 00 Réamhrá
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Dé Céadaoin
03:15 AEDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Tumadóireacht Taispeáin RA
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Meánmhara
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Seó Scúba
09:36 DAOINE
10:06 GO Tumadóireacht ANZ
11:09 Cainteanna Tumadóireachta
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Seónna Tumadóireachta atá le teacht in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Tá Taifead Domhanda Guinness fíoraithe socraithe ag an tumadóir Barrington Scott don tréimhse is tapúla chun tumadóireacht a dhéanamh ar fud na seacht mór-roinne. Deir Comhairle Cathrach Cartagena go bhfuil siad ag ullmhú chun rochtain níos doichte ar chóras Cueva del Agua (Uaimh Uisce) i ndeisceart na Spáinne a laghdú, tar éis bás tumadóir baineann 37 bliain d'aois ann ar 18 Eanáir. Agus tá tógálaí gnáthóige faoi uisce díreach tar éis an taifead a leathnú don tréimhse is faide a chaitear faoi uisce. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nicle-299289964/120 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARCHEANNACH: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN: https://www. Grianghrafadóireacht, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Léirmheasanna Scúba Gear: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Suíomh Gréasáin Tuairiscí Taistil: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe Láithreán Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid trealaimh riachtanacha go léir. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal. Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

Tá Taifead Domhanda Guinness fíoraithe socraithe ag an tumadóir Barrington Scott don tréimhse is tapúla chun tumadóireacht a dhéanamh ar fud na seacht mór-roinne. Deir Comhairle Cathrach Cartagena go bhfuil siad ag ullmhú chun rochtain níos doichte ar chóras Cueva del Agua (Uaimh Uisce) i ndeisceart na Spáinne a laghdú, tar éis bás tumadóir baineann 37 bliain d'aois ann ar 18 Eanáir. Agus tá tógálaí gnáthóige faoi uisce díreach tar éis an taifead a leathnú don tréimhse is faide a chaitear faoi uisce.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bí i do lucht leanúna: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Ceannacháin GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ÁR LÁITHREÁN GRÉASÁIN

Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tumadóireacht Scúba, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Léirmheasanna Scuba Gear
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Grianghrafadóireacht Faoi Uisce, Leideanna & Comhairle, Tuairiscí Taistil
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show sa Ríocht Aontaithe
Suíomh Gréasáin: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Le haghaidh fógraíochta laistigh dár mbrandaí
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LEANAS SA MHEÁIN SHÓISIALTA

Aimsir: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Déanaimid comhpháirtíocht le https://www.scuba.com agus https://www.mikesdivestore.com le haghaidh do chuid bunriachtanacha trealaimh. Smaoinigh ar an nasc cleamhnaithe thuas a úsáid chun tacú leis an gcainéal.

Níl an fhaisnéis san fhíseán seo beartaithe ná intuigthe le bheith in ionad Oiliúint ghairmiúil SCUBA nó moltaí do gach monaróir. Tá an t-ábhar go léir, lena n-áirítear téacs, grafaicí, íomhánna agus faisnéis, atá san fhíseán seo chun críocha faisnéise ginearálta amháin agus ní chuirtear in ionad oiliúna ó Theagascóir Tumadóireachta cáilithe nó ceanglais shonracha ó mhonaróirí trealaimh.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Uaimh na Spáinne Dúnta Tar éis Báis #scuba #podchraoladh #nuacht

Liostáil

TABHAIR LIOM I dTEAGMHÁIL!

Faigh achoimre sheachtainiúil ar gach nuacht agus alt Divernet Masc scúba
Ní thugaimid spam! Léigh ár Beartas Príobháideachais le haghaidh tuilleadh eolais.
Liostáil
Fógra faoi
aoi

0 Comments
An chuid is mó a vótáladh
Is Déanaí Is sine
Inlíne Feedbacks
Féach ar gach tuairim
Trácht is déanaí
Mike: Faigheann 4 tumadóir bás tar éis a bheith tarraingthe isteach sa phíobán
Al Catalumo: Bás coiréil sa mhuir Chairib
Aidan Karley: Maireann uaimh-tumadóir 60 uair an chloig in aer-phóca
Darren: An féidir leat tumadh scúba tar éis stróc?
Simon Walsh: Bás coiréil sa mhuir Chairib
Nuacht is Déanaí
Ceapann BSAC Cathaoirleach ar an nGrúpa Comhshaoil ​​agus Inbhuanaitheachta Ceapann BSAC Cathaoirleach ar an nGrúpa Comhshaoil ​​agus Inbhuanaitheachta
Grá Niue: Bronntanas Lá Vailintín do thumadóirí Grá Niue: Bronntanas Lá Vailintín do thumadóirí 
Bád turasóireachta ag dul i léig i Murascaill Suez Bád turasóireachta ag dul i léig i Murascaill Suez
Tá cinniúint éiginnte roimh orcas deireanacha faoi chuing na Fraince Tá cinniúint éiginnte roimh orcas deireanacha faoi chuing na Fraince
Léiríonn úrscéal grafach tumadóireacht taibhse-líon Léiríonn úrscéal grafach tumadóireacht taibhse-líon
Cruthaíonn DNA é: Maraíonn Orcas le haghaidh ae siorcanna bán Cruthaíonn DNA é: Maraíonn Orcas le haghaidh ae siorcanna bán
Ceangail le linn
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna
Is cóipcheart an ghrianghrafadóra iad pictiúir neamhshonraithe ar an suíomh seo.
Déan teagmháil le DiVER Magazine le haghaidh sonraí.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Snáitheanna
2025 Cóipcheart Rork Media Limited. Gach ceart ar cosaint.
Síntiúis Bronntanais
Liostáil ar £3/mí